Bokke coming home! SA's heroes on their way - and here's how you can get to the airport for free

Would you like to welcome the victorious Springbok World Cup squad back home at OR Tambo International, but you don't have a ride? The flight details may have changed, but Gautrain has got you sorted.

OR Tambo International Airport is expected to be a sea of green and gold as South Africans welcome the new rugby world champions back from Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Members of the squad will arrive on a number of flights over the two days, including recent coach of the year award recipient Rassie Erasmus and player of the year, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit.

READ | World champion Springboks announce SA bus tour dates

On Tuesday morning, SA Rugby said that "the flight carrying Erasmus, captain Siya Kolisi and vice-captain Handre Pollard, amongst others" had been delayed in Sydney.

But don't worry, they will still arrive at 19:00 on Tuesday.

The other flights carrying members of the championship winning side are still due to land between 16:30-16:45.

Gautrain meanwhile has invited rugby supporters to welcome the newly crowned 2019 world rugby champions home and use its service free of charge when wearing a Springbok shirt on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, November 5, from 13:30 to 15:30 and 18:00 to 20:00, all Springbok supporters in a Springbok shirt and without luggage, may travel free of charge on the Gautrain train service, to and from OR Tambo International Airport from any Gautrain station," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ | South Africans to put economic woes aside and honour Springboks

Jack van der Merwe, CEO: Gautrain Management Agency, said: "After the amazing Rugby World Cup victory by the Springboks, Gautrain has decided to celebrate this glorious achievement by offering free travel to all Springbok supporters who will be welcoming the team back from Japan at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to go and welcome them home.

"Thank you to Rassie, Siya and the rest of the boys for making us proud and putting South Africa again firmly on the international rugby map," Van der Merwe said.

To travel for free, the following terms and conditions apply:

- A supporter must wear a Springbok shirt (green or white);

- Drop-offs at a station are recommended;

- Going to the airport, supporters can only enter a Gautrain station for free between 13:30 and 15:30;

- Returning from the airport, supporters can only enter the Gautrain system for free between 18:00 and 20:00;

- Free parking is available only at Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro and Sandton stations on a first-come-first-served basis;

- No free parking available at Park, Rosebank, Pretoria, Hatfield and Rhodesfield stations;

- When entering a parkade, take a paper ticket and keep it safe until return - please do not use your Gautrain Gold or Swift cards to enter the parking as you will then be charged non-rail user rates for the parking;

- It is recommended that you use the drop-off zone to enter the parking area;

- Returning to the station after the event, the eligible supporter must present the paper ticket at the ticket office in order to receive a free exit from the parkade;

- Persons who are flying in and out of OR Tambo (with or without luggage) in a Springbok shirt will have to pay the applicable airport fare;

- Returning from the airport, a person wearing a Springbok shirt with luggage will be eligible for free travel only if they can present a boarding pass from Japan;

- A supporter will adhere to crowd control measures at any station in the event of a too high demand for the train service;

- Eligible supporters can board both the dedicated Gautrain airport coaches as well as the general passenger coaches. All train doors will be opened at OR Tambo International Airport Station;

- Free travel is only allowed if there is adequate rail service and parking capacity available;

- No free travel on Gautrain buses.

The Boks will then embark on a trophy parade in a number of towns across the country from Thursday including stops in Soweto, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, East London and Cape Town.