Boksburg couple arrested after blood, explosives and crime tools found in home

A couple armed to the teeth with crime tools has been arrested in a bizarre, blood-spattered house in Boksburg.

The Ekhuruleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) had been patrolling the Villa Liza area, when the public tipped them off.

Spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said: "The Law Enforcement Team were expecting to find liquor and cigarettes being sold unlawfully during the lockdown."

But, to their surprise, they instead found five explosives, four litres of an unknown liquid chemical, two false vehicle registration plates, four pairs of gloves, a hammer, a "makhamisa" house-breaking tool and the hacksaw in the couple's bedroom.

"Since there were blood spits on the bedroom walls, the South African Police Service detectives with explosive units were summoned to the crime scene and thorough investigations were conducted," Mokheseng said.

The couple, aged 34 and 37, were arrested, and charged with possession of explosives and house breaking implements at the Dawn Park police station.

They were expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court soon.

- compiled by Murray Williams