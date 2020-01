A 50-year-old man was injured by a lightning strike near him while he was having lunch in Boksburg on Friday, paramedics said.

Spokesperson Ross Campbell said the man was eating lunch with his family under a gazebo when lightning struck nearby.

He suffered burns to his leg and other moderate injuries.

He was treated on the scene and taken to a private hospital for further care.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans