 

Brakpan mom allegedly shoots 3 children, sets house on fire before killing herself

2019-07-11 08:10

Riaan Grobler

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A mother from Sallies village in Brakpan is suspected to have shot and killed her three children before setting their house alight and turning the gun on herself. 

Police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad told News24 that the incident happened just after 17:00 on Wednesday. 

The children were aged 19, 17 and 10, respectively.

READ: Bloemfontein dad allegedly stabs his 2 kids, killing 6-year-old daughter

The weapon used was a 9mm pistol belonging to the 40-year-old woman's husband. He was not at home at the time of the incident, Van Staad said. 

"It is alleged that the mother shot the children and then shot herself," Van Staad said.

"The husband's firearm was lying next to her. He was away working." 

According to Van Staad, police are awaiting results into what caused the fire at the house, though it is believed that the woman set fire to the living room where the shootings took place. 

"The fire brigade was summoned to the scene and the fire was put out quickly."

The motive for the shootings is unknown and police are continuing investigations, Van Staad said. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Let Zindzi Mandela be,' pleads Duarte in personal note

2019-07-11 08:10

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Wednesday windfall for two lucky punters 2019-07-10 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 