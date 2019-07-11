Brakpan mom allegedly shoots 3 children, sets house on fire before killing herself

A mother from Sallies village in Brakpan is suspected to have shot and killed her three children before setting their house alight and turning the gun on herself.

Police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad told News24 that the incident happened just after 17:00 on Wednesday.

The children were aged 19, 17 and 10, respectively.

READ: Bloemfontein dad allegedly stabs his 2 kids, killing 6-year-old daughter



The weapon used was a 9mm pistol belonging to the 40-year-old woman's husband. He was not at home at the time of the incident, Van Staad said.

"It is alleged that the mother shot the children and then shot herself," Van Staad said.

"The husband's firearm was lying next to her. He was away working."

According to Van Staad, police are awaiting results into what caused the fire at the house, though it is believed that the woman set fire to the living room where the shootings took place.

"The fire brigade was summoned to the scene and the fire was put out quickly."

The motive for the shootings is unknown and police are continuing investigations, Van Staad said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter