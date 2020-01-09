 

Boksburg pastor in court for allegedly raping four-year-old

2020-01-09 17:04

Canny Maphanga

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

A Boksburg pastor has appeared in the local magistrate's court for allegedly raping a minor.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed to News24 on Thursday that the man, who has not been named, is facing a charge of rape. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

The Citizen reports that the four-year-old's mother opened a case at the Reiger Park SAPS in November last year after she learnt that the pastor had allegedly sexually harassed her child in a toilet.

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday for a formal bail application.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts
