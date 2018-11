What To Read Next

The Mall at Newmarket in Alberton has been evacuated following a bomb scare on Wednesday morning.

"We're dealing with an incident at the Newmarket mall," Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24.



An officer at the scene confirmed to News24 that police had responded to a "bomb threat".

All staff and shoppers were evacuated.

Police officers are still examining the scene and the K9 unit was scouring the area for any devices.

Police said they had not yet found any suspicious package(s), but investigations were ongoing.

"They will call the necessary unit to deal with that," said Dlamini when asked about the procedure if a suspicious package were to be found.

The mall's management was not immediately available for comment.

The Alberton Record said that police warned staff to be on the lookout for suspicious objects.

It is expected that the mall will be reopened once police give the all-clear.

BOMB SCARE. ALBERTON MALL. EMM. GP. MALL EVACUATED. — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 7, 2018

Follow @Duncan025

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter