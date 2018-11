What To Read Next

South African media personality Bonang Matheba's manager is confident that her tax issues will be resolved by the time she is next expected to appear in the Commercial Crimes Court.

"Look, things are looking positive," her manager Davin Phillips told the media outside the court on Wednesday.

"We are working with the South African Revenue Services to comply; there is a team in place. Bonang is a law-abiding citizen and we are positive this matter will be resolved," he added.

The 31-year-old presenter made a brief appearance in the Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, where her lawyer requested a further postponement in order to file representations.

Matheba faces tax fraud charges after she allegedly failed to pay personal tax between 2008 and 2017 and company tax between 2014 and 2017.

"We have been engaging with SARS on the matter. We have complied and we are in the process of making representations, and request a further postponement," Matheba's lawyer Charl Coetzee told the court.

Unlike her previous appearance, Matheba was in great spirits and indulged the media as she left the court.

"I’m feeling great, life is good," she said.

The matter has been postponed to November 27.

