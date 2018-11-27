 

Bonang pays SARS undisclosed amount, tax evasion case struck from court roll

2018-11-27 13:05

Pelane Phakgadi

The tax evasion case of TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba was struck off the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court roll in Johannesburg on Tuesday after she paid the tax man an undisclosed amount.

Matheba briefly appeared before the court and signed an affidavit in which she admitted that she did not file her personal tax returns from 2008 to 2017.

She also admitted to not filing company tax returns between 2014 and 2017.

The matter was removed from the roll after Matheba paid the South African Revenue Service an undisclosed amount and submitted proof of payment to the court.

The tax evasion case of TV personality and businesswoman #BonangMatheba has been struck off the roll. She has paid her outstanding tax. (@PelaneM)

Her admission of guilt came with a R30 000 fine - R22 000 paid in her personal capacity and the remaining R8 000 paid by her company.

Matheba's manager, Dan Phillips, said the businesswoman was happy that the matter had been concluded. He reiterated that she was a law-abiding citizen.

"She has complied, and she is glad that this is now a thing of the past, and will look now to other things, Phillips told journalists outside the court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phidi Mjonondwane previously warned that nobody was above the law, and all those who needed to pay tax, including high-profile people, would not be spared.

Bonang Matheba's team confident her tax issues will be resolved before next court appearance

Meanwhile, renowned actor Rapulana Seiphemo is also expected to return to the same court on Wednesday for five charges of tax evasion.

It's alleged Seiphemo failed to submit income tax returns between 2013 and 2017.

