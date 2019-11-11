Bonginkosi Madikizela pulls out of DA leadership race

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the race for interim federal leader of the party.

The DA's presiding officer, Désirée Van Der Walt, confirmed this to News24 on Monday.

"We have two candidates remaining for the position. Bongi has pulled out," she said.

This leaves current parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and newly-elected chairperson of the members of provincial legislature network, Makashule Gana, in the race.

The DA will hold a federal council meeting over the weekend to elect an interim leader and interim chairperson.

Last month, former federal leader Mmusi Maimane and ex-federal chair Athol Trollip announced their resignations from their positions.

Maimane also resigned from the party days later.

This is a developing story. More to follow.