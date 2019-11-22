 

Bongo must step down as convocation president - University of Limpopo alumni

2019-11-22 16:12

Ntwaagae Seleka

Bongani Bongo.

Bongani Bongo. (Photo: Tebogo Letsie)

The University of Limpopo Alumni and Convocation Gauteng Chapter has called on its president, and ANC MP Bongani Bongo, to step aside from his duties with immediate effect, following his arrest on Thursday.

The organisation said it was deeply concerned about Bongo's recent arrest. Bongo is the university's convocation president. 

Provincial secretary Treasure Mathebula said: "As the head and face of the University of Limpopo Alumni and Convocation, Bongo's appearance in the dock has sullied the entire convocation and runs the real risk of bringing the structure and the university as a whole into disrepute. The office of the president is an important one and the incumbent should possess morals and values which are beyond reproach.

READ: 'Mr Bongo must stop hallucinating' - Poisoning claims are nonsensical and outrageous, says Gordhan's spokesperson

"We are therefore appealing to Bongo to apply his consciousness (sic) and do it for all the graduates, undergraduates, prospective students and the university at large to step aside from his duties with immediate effect until his criminal matter has been concluded. We have also written to the registrar as the secretary of EXCO and all members to immediately convene an urgent meeting to discuss the matter and win the confidence of all university alumnus, donors and students," Mathebula said.

Bongo was granted R5 000 bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The former state security minister was warned not to contact State witnesses in his case.

According to Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi, Bongo allegedly tried to bribe an evidence leader in a parliamentary probe into him, but the evidence leader consequently alerted his seniors, which culminated in the Hawks investigation.

Bongo is expected back in court on January 31, 2020.

Read more on:    bongani bongo  |  polokwane  |  corruption  |  crime
