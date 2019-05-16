 

Bonnievale farm murder: Teen accused to remain in custody, hunt continues for three suspects

2019-05-16 17:48

Jenni Evans

Tool and Liezel Wessels with their daughters, Annelie and Jana. (Netwerk24/Supplied)

Tool and Liezel Wessels with their daughters, Annelie and Jana. (Netwerk24/Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The teenager arrested in connection with the murder of Bonnievale vintner Tool Wessels made a brief appearance in court on Thursday and was remanded. 

Identified as a N Tlale, he faces one charge of murder. 

Wessels, 55, was found dead at his farm on Monday night. His severely injured wife Liezel, 51, managed to escape a group of four attackers in a desperate bid to seek help. 

She is understood to have been stabbed and had boiling water repeatedly poured on her. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said on Wednesday, that a 19-year-old suspect had been arrested. The hunt for the others continue. 

One of the firearms stolen during the incident, a .22 rifle, was seized by police.

Netwerk24 reported that Tool Wessels was found in a pumphouse with a single gunshot wound to the head. 

His hands were tied behind his back and his tie was in his mouth. 

The assailants reportedly boiled the kettle several times and poured boiling water on Liezel Wessels. 

She managed to get away from her assailants and went to a nearby farm for help, but nobody was there. She went to another farm, and the alarm was raised. 

Ansie Baadjies, a neighbour, was quoted as describing Tool Wessels as "adorable". 

"He was the most peace-loving person. He was always helping everybody." 

Tlale was expected in court again on May 23.

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zondo: 'Blatant' disregard for processes at Transnet

2019-05-16 17:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-15 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 