Bonnievale farm murder: Teen accused to remain in custody, hunt continues for three suspects

Tool and Liezel Wessels with their daughters, Annelie and Jana. (Netwerk24/Supplied)

The teenager arrested in connection with the murder of Bonnievale vintner Tool Wessels made a brief appearance in court on Thursday and was remanded.

Identified as a N Tlale, he faces one charge of murder.

Wessels, 55, was found dead at his farm on Monday night. His severely injured wife Liezel, 51, managed to escape a group of four attackers in a desperate bid to seek help.

She is understood to have been stabbed and had boiling water repeatedly poured on her.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said on Wednesday, that a 19-year-old suspect had been arrested. The hunt for the others continue.

One of the firearms stolen during the incident, a .22 rifle, was seized by police.

Netwerk24 reported that Tool Wessels was found in a pumphouse with a single gunshot wound to the head.

His hands were tied behind his back and his tie was in his mouth.

The assailants reportedly boiled the kettle several times and poured boiling water on Liezel Wessels.

She managed to get away from her assailants and went to a nearby farm for help, but nobody was there. She went to another farm, and the alarm was raised.

Ansie Baadjies, a neighbour, was quoted as describing Tool Wessels as "adorable".

"He was the most peace-loving person. He was always helping everybody."

Tlale was expected in court again on May 23.