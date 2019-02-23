 

Bonteheuwel reeling after 17th alleged murder of 2019

2019-02-23 17:21

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The community of Bonteheuwel in Cape Town is reeling from yet another murder in the suburb after a man's body was found in a street with a stab wound.

An eyewitness told News24 on Saturday that the deceased was "violently stabbed with a trail of blood [stretching] about 100m to where he was found".

Western Cape police confirmed that they were investigating the murder of an 18-year-old man on Saturday.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of an 18-year-old man are being investigated after his body was discovered in Taaibos Road Bonteheuwel this morning at around 05:15 with a stab wound," the police's André Traut said.

"If this is a murder, which assumed, it takes Bonteheuwel's 2019 total to 17," Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said on Saturday.

Traut could not confirm the amount of gang-related murders in the area, due to a moratorium on crime statistics.

ALSO READ: Three dead in separate 'gang-related' shootings in Cape Town

In January alone, police were investigating three separate gang-related incidents in the area in what was suspected to be a flare up of gang-related violence.

McKenzie claimed the millions spent thus far on the province's Anti-Gang Unit had been "ineffective".

He accused the ANC of prioritising "cheap party politics" over peace in the Bonteheuwel community ahead of the 2019 May elections.

"Those tasked to protect us seemingly don't care that number 18 is rapidly becoming a reality rather than doing everything in their power to avoid it," McKenzie said, referring to the next possible gang-related death.

"What more motivation is needed for the custodians of safety and security; the national police minister and the president to realise they are failing our communities," McKenzie concluded.

He further appealed to the police ministry to deploy the army to Bonteheuwel, claiming the police had failed to fulfill their duty to provide safety.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has previously rejected calls to deploy the army to crime-ridden Cape Town streets, saying the army was not trained to deal with civilians.

READ: Cele says no to army deployment in Cape Town

He also said the rate of crime in the Western Cape had not reached the point that necessitated the deployment of the armed forces.

He told Parliament's portfolio committee on police earlier this month that the Western Cape has received the most resources from his department since the launch of the anti-gang unit.

The DA meanwhile were campaigning for provincial police services in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Policing is currently a national mandate of the South African Police Services (SAPS). The setting up of a provincial police service would require a change in legislation.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Maimane dreams of a job in every home at the DA's manifesto launch

2019-02-23 15:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 22:19 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:58 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 22 2019-02-22 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 