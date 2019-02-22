 

Bosasa board dissolved, workers to keep their jobs for now - liquidator

2019-02-22 15:40

Ntwaagae Seleka

African Global Operations employees gather outside the company's head office on February 22, 2019. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

African Global Operations employees gather outside the company's head office on February 22, 2019. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Court-appointed liquidator Cloete Murray says he has met with Bosasa workers and their union representatives, as he begins to take the facilities management firm through a process of liquidation.

Murray was at the Krugersdorp head office of the company now known as African Global Operations (AGO) on Friday, four days after directors applied to put the business into voluntary liquidation.

Murray was appointed by the Master of the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

On Monday, AGO confirmed that its bankers, FNB and Absa, had closed its accounts due to "reputational risk".

READ: Liquidator moves to secure documents, computers at Bosasa head office

Murray said the board, which he confirmed had been dissolved, had handed him documents.

"I have met with the board and introduced myself and explained to them of my appointment. We had a short discussion," he said

Just after noon, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) arrived at the headquarters and confiscated documents and computers.

"Soon after my appointment, SARS officials contacted me, requesting electronic data. They are here to collect electronic data. They asked for access into and the building and I gave it to them."

Murray added that he had also explained his appointment to workers and their union representatives.

"Operations will proceed and we will keep them in employment. I can't confirm how long they will be here," he concluded.

Employees worried

Groups of workers were later seen leaving the headquarters, many looking dejected, while others supported each other by exchanging hugs.

One woman, who was crying as she walked out, was comforted by three colleagues, as she told them that she was worried about her daughter's future, as she is in her first year of university.

"I don't know how am I going to pay for her fees. If I'm unemployed, her future is at risk," she told News24.

Another employee said he hoped that Murray would bring changes to the company.

"I have been working for this company for 12 years. I'm also concerned about my provident fund. It has not been explained what will happen to our provident funds. What we want is our future," he said.

"Bosasa invested a lot in its employees. I wonder if the liquidator will also offer us benefits that we received, such as training."

Inside the state-of-the art premises, several antelope were freely grazing on the well manicured grass, while different birds flew around - a tranquil scene, in stark contract to the panic outside the  gates of the company earlier in the morning.

Many of the staffers were left surprised and shocked when they received their salary payments on Thursday evening, five days ahead of schedule.

The employees are expected to return to work on Monday, but some said they would down tools if they weren't assured that their jobs were safe.

Read more on:    african global operations  |  bosasa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Slapped Sans Souci pupil lodges Equality Court complaint against teacher, school governing body

2019-02-22 15:23

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
'I'm so excited, it's like I won it' - record PowerBall win is great for Cape Town store that sold jackpot ticket 2019-02-22 12:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 