 

Bosasa destroyed 40 000 documents to stymie SIU probe - Agrizzi

2019-01-23 15:41

Kyle Cowan

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the commission of inquiry into state capture. (Alaister Russell, Gallo Images)

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the commission of inquiry into state capture. (Alaister Russell, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bosasa deleted 40 000 documents implicating the company and its executives in corruption from its servers days before investigators from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) could access them, according to Angelo Agrizzi.

 - FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATES

The company's former bagman and chief operating officer's sixth day on the witness stand at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has been dominated by evidence about the SIU report, with evidence leader Paul Pretorius reading from it and asking Agrizzi to confirm its findings.

So far, Agrizzi has largely confirmed more than half of the SIU report as correct.

The report found that an improper relationship between Bosasa and Department of Correctional Services officials Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham had resulted in the company being awarded four tenders worth approximately R2bn.

Interestingly, the SIU report reveals how cyber forensic expert Jacques Malan's analysis of the data taken from Bosasa servers revealed that Bosasa had attempted to delete nearly 40 000 documents from its computer servers, in an attempt to hide incriminating evidence from SIU investigators in December 2008.

Cars, houses and monthly cash payments

"Malan had to employ advanced data recovery techniques, which assisted him in his endeavour to recover the maximum amount of data," the SIU report reads.

Agrizzi confirmed that the SIU visit to Bosasa offices was delayed by a week, which allowed them time to run a program on the servers to delete evidence of corruption involving Bosasa, Mti and Gillingham.

On Tuesday, Agrizzi gave evidence that the bribes paid to Mti and Gillingham extended to cars, houses and cash on a monthly basis.

It was also revealed how Bosasa was involved in the drafting of tender specification documents, well ahead of tenders being advertised by the correctional services department.

Confidential documents, recovered by the SIU, revealed that Gillingham had shared confidential documents with Agrizzi and former Bosasa boss Danny Mansell via an email address 'kobus@bfn.co.za'.

Agrizzi's testimony continues. Watch it live here.

Read more on:    bosasa  |  siu  |  angelo agrizzi  |  patrick gillingham  |  linda mti  |  johannesburg  |  state capture inquiry  |  state capture  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mokgoro orders parties to confirm whether Jiba prosecution decision was made

2019-01-23 15:40

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: 'Leave her alone' - passengers defend woman removed from Kulula flight
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 22 2019-01-22 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 