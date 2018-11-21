Bosasa doesn't handle security at correctional facilities anymore - Fraser

National commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser and deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Controversial service provider Bosasa is no longer providing the Department of Correctional Services with security services.

Bosasa, or African Global Group as it is now known, has recently been under scrutiny again after it emerged that President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for election as ANC president last year received R500 000 from its CEO Gavin Watson.

On Friday, Ramaphosa said the donation by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was received without his knowledge in October 2017 as he backtracked on a response he gave before the National Assembly.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha, his deputy Thabang Makwetla and national commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser addressed the media on Wednesday on the state of security in the country's 243 correctional facilities, which Masutha described as an ongoing challenge.

Asked if Bosasa had a security contract at the department, Masutha said: "As the executive authority I do not get involved in the procurement space."

He referred the question, and whether Bosasa was involved in the security breaches he mentioned, to Fraser.

"That is not happening. They don't provide security services," said Fraser.

He said there have been instances were Bosasa's employees were involved in breaches, but the company has been helpful and those employees have been dismissed.

Earlier this year News24 revealed that several high-ranking ANC members in government or Parliament received of Bosasa's largesse. The company is believed to have government contracts worth R10bn.

Senior ANC MP Vincent Smith allegedly received R670 000 from Bosasa over the past three years, as well as security upgrades to his house.

Smith said the payments were a personal loan from former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and he was unaware that the money came from Bosasa. He said he paid for the security upgrades to his house himself.

It was further reported that Bosasa has since at least 2013, installed high-end CCTV cameras, alarm systems and electric fencing for ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane, and Makwetla.

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni, former prisons boss Linda Mti, and one-time procurement manager for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA Mbulelo Gingcana allegedly also received from Bosasa's largesse.

Mantashe and Mokonyane would at the time neither confirm nor deny that Bosasa installed the security systems, while Makwetla said Bosasa refused to charge him for it, despite several requests.

Despite the cloud of corruption that has been hanging over Bosasa for at least 12 years, the company continues to reap the rewards of several government contracts.