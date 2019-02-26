Bosasa employees panic after receiving 'termination letters', expected to down tools

A large number of employees are expected to down tools indefinitely at African Global Operations (AGO), as the services and facilities management company formerly known as Bosasa faces liquidation.

Last week, AGO announced it had filed for voluntary liquidation after two of its banks – FNB and Absa – informed the controversial business they were closing their banking facilities.

On Friday, workers were shut out of the firm's Krugersdorp head office, a day after the High Court appointed a liquidator to wind up the company.

At the time, liquidator Cloete Murray said he could not confirm how long the workers would be employed for.

READ: Bosasa board dissolved, workers to keep their jobs for now - liquidator

On the same day, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) swooped on AGO's campus, seizing documents and computers.

Staffers have told News24 they received termination of employment letters on Monday.

According to one employee, workers are angry and are demanding that their jobs be saved.

He said the letter informed them that they would be serving their last few weeks in the company.

"It is bad and we are losing our jobs. The liquidator has told us in the letter that it is over," he said.

WATCH: Bosasa staffers shut out of offices as panic sets in over company's future

On Monday, workers returned to work after Murray and their labour unions convinced them to.

Employees began panicking on Thursday evening when they received notification of their salaries being paid, a week ahead of schedule.

They then refused to work on Friday, and also declined to hand over company-issued laptops.

Bosasa's woes deepened when its former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi gave testimony before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Agrizzi blew the lid on Bosasa's intricate web of patronage, claiming the company paid politicians and influential civil servants millions of rands to secure state contracts.

MUST READ: Agrizzi on coming clean: 'I sleep very well at night, thank you'