 

Bosasa may be added to Agrizzi, Mti corruption case

2019-07-05 10:38

Alex Mitchley

African Global Operations (AGO), formerly known as Bosasa, may be added to the list of accused in the R1.6bn corruption case against the company's former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, and others.

Agrizzi and his co-accused made a brief appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday, where their matter was postponed to October 24.

The State told the court that the case needed to be postponed because they were still awaiting the outcome of an appeal by AGO and Sondolo IT.

News24 previously reported that AGO's liquidation proceedings would be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted an application to remove the liquidators.

Once the appeal is finalised, the State will decide whether to add AGO and Sondolo IT as an accused in the matter.

A third company, Phezulu Trading, has since been deregistered, the court heard.

The postponement will also allow for the disclosure of the docket.

Agrizzi and his co-accused, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham, former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, and former Bosasa executive Andries van Tonder face multiple charges relating to money laundering, corruption and fraud.

They are all out on bail.


GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bosasa  |  ago  |  linda mti  |  angelo agrizzi  |  pretoria  |  corruption  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

POLITICS PODCAST: Ramaphosa vs Public Protector, and the cost of the EFF's 'tantrum'

21 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four way split for jackpot winners 2019-07-04 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 