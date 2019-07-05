Bosasa may be added to Agrizzi, Mti corruption case

African Global Operations (AGO), formerly known as Bosasa, may be added to the list of accused in the R1.6bn corruption case against the company's former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, and others.

Agrizzi and his co-accused made a brief appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday, where their matter was postponed to October 24.

The State told the court that the case needed to be postponed because they were still awaiting the outcome of an appeal by AGO and Sondolo IT.

News24 previously reported that AGO's liquidation proceedings would be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted an application to remove the liquidators.

Once the appeal is finalised, the State will decide whether to add AGO and Sondolo IT as an accused in the matter.

A third company, Phezulu Trading, has since been deregistered, the court heard.

The postponement will also allow for the disclosure of the docket.

Agrizzi and his co-accused, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham, former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, and former Bosasa executive Andries van Tonder face multiple charges relating to money laundering, corruption and fraud.

They are all out on bail.





