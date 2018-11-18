 

Bosasa saga: DA calls for a full scale investigation

2018-11-18 21:17

Correspondent

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he will be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday to request that he appoints an independent inquiry to fully investigate the Bosasa scandal, which now involves the President and his family.

Maimane said the inquiry should be headed by a retired judge to be selected by the Chief Justice. He wants it to investigate:

  • The full extent of Bosasa’s corrupt influence on the government;
  • All payments made by Bosasa to politicians, or their families, trusts or companies
  • The full involvement of the President and his family to this scandal; and
  • Any other related issues and payments.

"There can’t be double standards. President Ramaphosa has appointed independent inquiries to investigate corruption elsewhere. Now the same standard must apply to him and his family," Maimane said in a statement issued on Sunday. 

"He must appoint an independent inquiry to investigate Bosasa’s enormous and likely corrupt influence on the government and the ANC."

On Saturday Ramaphosa's campaign team said it would pay back the R500 000 Bosasa donation that was given to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign

His team indicated in a statement that Ramaphosa was not involved in fundraising efforts. They said he also didn't have a record of donors, although he was asked on occasion to attend dinners with potential donors.

The campaign team added: "At no point were any funds transferred to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, his relations or to President Ramaphosa himself."

READ: Ramaphosa's campaign team says it will pay back Bosasa money

On Friday Ramaphosa said the donation by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was received without his knowledge in October 2017.

This emerged in a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly, stating that he had provided incorrect information when responding to questions in Parliament 11 days ago.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question from DA leader Mmusi Maimane over the payment by saying that he had questioned his son, Andile Ramaphosa and learned that the payment was in respect of a consultancy contract his son’s company had signed with Bosasa, now named African Global Operations. 

But just hours later, Andile denied to News24 that this specific payment ever reached him.

The president's campaign management team said there were various structures, including a finance task team, whose sole responsibility was to raise funds for activities that would be undertaken by volunteers and other members of team CR17.

To avoid conflicts of interests and to eliminate any expectation of "reciprocal intent, action or preferential treatment by donors, real or perceived", the fundraising team was isolated from other operations.

ALSO READ: Bosasa saga: Ramaphosa must admit he lied to parliament - Malema

Maimane has indicated that he has already submitted two separate applications in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) – one to the Presidency and one to the African Global Group – to gain access to the contract for services rendered by the Andile Ramaphosa to Bosasa.

"The President told Parliament that such a contract exists, and that he had personally seen it," Maimane said. 

"This Inquiry should also determine whether the President lied to Parliament when he answered my question in the House about this payment," he added. 


Read more on:    bosasa  |  da  |  anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged gang leader, members arrested in Cape Town

2018-11-18 20:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: City of Cape Town pours nearly 12 000 litres of alcohol down the drain
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 17 2018-11-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 