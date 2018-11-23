 

Bosasa, Watson are to Ramaphosa what Guptas were to Zuma - Maimane

2018-11-23 16:22

Kyle Cowan

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has compared the R500 000 donation by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign to corruption perpetrated by the Gupta family.

Maimane was speaking during a protest at the Krugersdorp headquarters of the corruption-accused facilities management company on Friday. 

Bosasa changed its name to African Global Operations (AGO) last year in a bid to clean up its image and shake off a string of allegations, including corruption.

Maimane told the crowd that he had filed a complaint with the office of the Public Protector to investigate Ramaphosa for breaching the executive code of ethics by lying to Parliament. 

Ramaphosa responded to a supplementary question from Maimane in the National Assembly about a R500 000 payment ostensibly for his son, Andile Ramaphosa. 

The president said he had seen a contract between his son's financial consultancy and Bosasa (AGO) and that he had questioned him "at close range" on the issue. 

Last week it emerged, through a letter Ramaphosa addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, that he was mistaken.

The president backtracked on his original response, saying he had since learned the funds were a donation to his ANC presidential campaign. 

News24 reported that the campaign account was held with Sandton-based attorneys Edelstein Farber Grobler.

ALSO READ: Bosasa CEO's 'hidden' R500K donation to Ramaphosa deconstructed

"President Ramaphosa lied to Parliament, and the nation, about the R500 000 paid to him by Bosasa," Maimane said. 

"This is an extremely serious breach of conduct in terms of the Executive Ethics Act and not, as he and Jackson Mthembu have been at pains to explain, just an innocent mistake."

Maimane, together with DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey, spokesperson on corruption Phumzile van Damme and deputy federal council chairperson Natasha Mazzone, addressed a crowd that gathered outside AGO's Krugersdorp offices. 

In a short speech, Maimane slammed the ANC under Ramaphosa as being as corrupt as it was under former president Jacob Zuma.

Maimane called Watson's donation to Ramaphosa's campaign a "bribe".

"A bribe is a bribe, whether it is paid to a local councillor, to Zuma, to Ramaphosa."

