A tow truck owner was arrested for allegedly dousing two of his employees with petrol and setting them alight in Mariannhill, Durban.

The accused, 37, assaulted and burnt Mxolisi Mkhize, 31, and Moses Magama, 34, after they were interrogated about a missing gearbox on Sunday.

"They were taken to hospital for medical attention where Mkhize was pronounced dead upon arrival," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

"The second victim, 34-year-old Moses Sele Magama, was admitted in hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday, October 16."

The accused was handed over to police custody by his attorney on Wednesday.

Two counts of murder were opened for investigation at Mariannhill police station, Gwala said.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Thursday, however, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson said that the matter had not yet been heard.

No further details were immediately available.

