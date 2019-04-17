Mossel Bay killing: Bowling community in shock after man shoots wife then himself

A family tragedy has shrouded the members of a Western Cape bowls club in grief.

On Sunday afternoon Trevor Davis shot his wife, Elma, a Proteas bowls player, in their Mossel Bay home before turning the weapon on himself.

"[The couples death] leaves a hole as deep as Kimberley’s in the world of bowling," says Jenny Sinclair, president of Eden Bowls in George in the Western Cape.

"I simply can’t believe something like this has happened," Jenny says.

"He was a gentle, kind person," says a longtime friend of the couple who doesn’t want to be named. "It’s a terrible thing that’s happened. It’s awful. Nothing anyone says can bring them back.

"Elma was an excellent skipper. She handled people well and brought the best out of them on the bowling rink.

"A skipper is almost like a captain in the team, along with the leader," the friend explains. "She has to read her team members and give them advice, while keeping an eye on the opposition."

The Mossel Bay Bowling Club’s members are also grieving the couple’s death.

"It was a terrible shock to us. They had three beloved Yorkies. Now Elma’s mother has to take care of them," a club member tells us.

"[Trevor] was such a gentleman and his behaviour was always impeccable," another friend says. "He knew everything about bowling and trained hard. No one in SA has done more for the sport," she adds, telling us that Trevor had even helped compile the international bowling rule book.

Elma would’ve played in the World Bowls Championship in Wales, in the UK next year, Jenny says.

"She lived for the game. As far as I’m concerned, they were always loving and good to each other. They worked hard and also had a business in Bloemfontein," she adds.

Elma, whose birthday was on 1 April, wrote one of her last personal messages on Facebook on 2 April: "Thank you to Trevor Davis for this great birthday surprise (tandem paragliding) today and the beautiful message yesterday. Thank you to all my family and friends for all your messages and calls. Much appreciated! Love you lots!"

