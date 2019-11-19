 

Boy, 10, dies after being hit by taxi during walk to school in KZN - paramedics

2019-11-19 10:52

Kaveel Singh

A 10-year-old boy was killed in KwaZulu-Natal when a taxi hit him during his walk to school, a paramedic services official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the R102 in Hambanathi, at the Tongaat intersection, according to IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst.

"Unfortunately, the child was declared dead due to the extent of his injuries."

Herbst said that the driver of the taxi had to stop a few metres away from the scene, "due to the public wanting to assault the driver".

"However, police and other services are now on [the] scene," he added.


