Boy, 10, drowns trying to save little sister from trench

The trench in Venda in which two siblings drowned on Saturday. (Supplied)

A 10-year old boy has been hailed as a hero after he died while trying to save his eight-year-old sister who had fallen into a trench at a construction site in Muledane outside Thohoyandou in Venda on Saturday, Sowetan reported.

Ntakadzeni Masithi was reportedly trying to save his sister, Adivhaho, who had slipped into a deep trench.

Both children reportedly drowned and their bodies were recovered later in the day.

Edward Masithi, the children's uncle, told the Sowetan that Ntakadzeni was a brave young boy who showed "undying love" for his sister.

The siblings' family reportedly said they would demand compensation from the construction company that dug the trench to build a bridge.

The police in Thohoyandou have opened an inquest following the deaths of the two children, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

Makeshift wooden bridge

"According to information received, four siblings were walking from one section of the Muledane township in Thohoyandou to the other when [Adivhaho] suddenly fell from the bridge and plunged into a water filled ditch below. Her brother also jumped into the ditch, apparently trying to rescue his sister, but they both perished. The other two siblings ran home to make an alarm."

The wooden makeshift bridge was made for pedestrians as the streets in the area are being tarred, Mojapelo said.

"It is not clear at this stage if the deceased drowned or died as a result of the falling. This will be determined by the unfolding police investigations. The ditch was apparently filled with water after the recent rains that fell in the area."

Masithi told the Sowetan the family was demanding that the contractor pay for the burial costs and compensate the family to the tune of R200m.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler