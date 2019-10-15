 

Boy, 10, drowns trying to save little sister from trench

2019-10-15 14:28
The trench in Venda in which two siblings drowned on Saturday.

The trench in Venda in which two siblings drowned on Saturday. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 10-year old boy has been hailed as a hero after he died while trying to save his eight-year-old sister who had fallen into a trench at a construction site in Muledane outside Thohoyandou in Venda on Saturday, Sowetan reported. 

Ntakadzeni Masithi was reportedly trying to save his sister, Adivhaho, who had slipped into a deep trench.

Both children reportedly drowned and their bodies were recovered later in the day.

Edward Masithi, the children's uncle, told the Sowetan that Ntakadzeni was a brave young boy who showed "undying love" for his sister.

The siblings' family reportedly said they would demand compensation from the construction company that dug the trench to build a bridge. 

The police in Thohoyandou have opened an inquest following the deaths of the two children, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement. 

Makeshift wooden bridge

"According to information received, four siblings were walking from one section of the Muledane township in Thohoyandou to the other when [Adivhaho] suddenly fell from the bridge and plunged into a water filled ditch below. Her brother also jumped into the ditch, apparently trying to rescue his sister, but they both perished. The other two siblings ran home to make an alarm."

The wooden makeshift bridge was made for pedestrians as the streets in the area are being tarred, Mojapelo said. 

"It is not clear at this stage if the deceased drowned or died as a result of the falling. This will be determined by the unfolding police investigations. The ditch was apparently filled with water after the recent rains that fell in the area."

Masithi told the Sowetan the family was demanding that the contractor pay for the burial costs and compensate the family to the tune of R200m.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Read more on:    polokwane
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | MultiChoice building in Joburg evacuated after fire breaks out

2019-10-15 13:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 15:02 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Dunoon 14:49 PM
Road name: Potsdam Road

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players walk away with R183k 2019-10-14 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 