 

Boy, 12, drowns at excavation site in the East Rand

2019-12-15 22:59
Excavation site in Evander where a 12-year-old boy drowned. (SUPPLIED)

A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming with friends at an excavation site in the East Rand, Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon. 

According to ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell paramedics and Delta 1 divers and search and rescue arrived on scene at around 17:55.

The boys had been swimming at the site near Adullam Mission, outside Evander which had filled up with water following heavy rains the province last week. After police were informed they alerted emergency services. 

The boy's friends sought help after realising he had drowned. 

"The distressed boy's parents were on scene as well. SAPS diver Sgt Nagel and Andries Lee from Delta 1 managed to recover the body and ER24, unfortunately, declared the boy dead on the scene," he said.

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

