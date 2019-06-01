 

Boy, 12, killed in Cape Town shooting

2019-06-01 19:26

Correspondent

PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a hail of bullets in Parow in Cape Town on Friday night.

The boy died following a shooting at 21:25 at the corner of Arnold and Connaught Road, Eureka Estate, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"According to reports a 12-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and he died due to the extent of his injuries," Rwexana said on Saturday.

"Police detectives are following up on possible leads in an effort to bring those responsible to book."

According to Netwerk24, the boy was shot 11 times. It was believed he was walking alone to a job as a car guard where he earned pocket money.

Other circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, including whether the boy was a target or caught in crossfire.

Police did not answer a question on whether the shooting was gang-related.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Displaced Alexandra residents to get temporary accommodation

24 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
BIG WIN: R627k jackpot goes to one Daily Lotto player 2019-05-31 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 