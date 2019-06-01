Boy, 12, killed in Cape Town shooting

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a hail of bullets in Parow in Cape Town on Friday night.

The boy died following a shooting at 21:25 at the corner of Arnold and Connaught Road, Eureka Estate, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"According to reports a 12-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and he died due to the extent of his injuries," Rwexana said on Saturday.

"Police detectives are following up on possible leads in an effort to bring those responsible to book."

According to Netwerk24, the boy was shot 11 times. It was believed he was walking alone to a job as a car guard where he earned pocket money.

Other circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, including whether the boy was a target or caught in crossfire.

Police did not answer a question on whether the shooting was gang-related.