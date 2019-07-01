 

Boy, 13, dies after falling from train into embankment

2019-07-01 08:03

Correspondent

The body of a teenage boy was found in an embankment beneath a railway line in Naledi in Soweto on Sunday afternoon.

He had a head injury and it is believed that the boy, 13, had fallen from a train that he had been travelling in, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

Paramedics rushed to Tsamaiso Street, near the Merafe train stop, at around 14:20 to find the young man at the bottom of the embankment, next to a stream.

"Rescue workers had set up a rope and basket system to retrieve his body... The train tracks in both directions were shut down," said Herbst.

At the end of May, a teenager was killed while standing on the roof of a train in Roodepoort, News24 previously reported.

His body was found on top of one of the carriages.

In January, a 15-year-old boy was killed near Maitland station in Cape Town, after he fell from one train and was hit by a second one.

(Supplied)

The embankment and stream where paramedics found the boy's body (Netcare 911)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    netcare 911  |  johannesburg  |  accidents  |  public transport
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I am not worried about being criticised' - Magashule on critics, the media and ANC members who do not trust him

2019-07-01 06:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 