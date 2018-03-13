 

Boy, 13, killed after trolley with KFC chicken falls on him

2018-03-13 20:27

Lizeka Tandwa and Tammy Petersen

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - A teenager, who died in what police have described as a freak accident at the Amalinda KFC, has not yet been identified, Cambridge police said on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old boy was killed when a trolley fell on top of him, while chicken was being offloaded at the branch at about midday on Monday, spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed.

The child, believed to be homeless, had been begging for money, Mbi said.

"The crates that [fell] on top of him killed him instantly. The workers say that the brakes on the crates were loose."

Customers who witnessed the incident attempted to assist the boy.

However, he died at the scene, Mbi said.

An inquest docket has been opened.

KFC Africa public affairs director Thabisa Mkhwanazi said the matter is currently under police investigation.

"We are committed to supporting the authorities in their investigation and we will continue to provide them with any information they require."

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

All six Pollsmoor escapees back behind bars

2018-03-13 20:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Criminal snatches phone out of man's hand at restaurant
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:03 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 13 58 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 