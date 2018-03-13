Boy, 13, killed after trolley with KFC chicken falls on him

Port Elizabeth - A teenager, who died in what police have described as a freak accident at the Amalinda KFC, has not yet been identified, Cambridge police said on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old boy was killed when a trolley fell on top of him, while chicken was being offloaded at the branch at about midday on Monday, spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed.

The child, believed to be homeless, had been begging for money, Mbi said.

"The crates that [fell] on top of him killed him instantly. The workers say that the brakes on the crates were loose."

Customers who witnessed the incident attempted to assist the boy.

However, he died at the scene, Mbi said.

An inquest docket has been opened.

KFC Africa public affairs director Thabisa Mkhwanazi said the matter is currently under police investigation.



"We are committed to supporting the authorities in their investigation and we will continue to provide them with any information they require."