Boy, 13, on life support after being hit with brick during Guy Fawkes

A teenager is on life support in hospital after being attacked on Guy Fawkes day, his family said on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old boy, whose name is known to News24, had been playing in the street in Heinz Park on Tuesday, his mother said.

"Someone came out [of] the yard and took a brick and threw it at his head," she said, speaking quickly before she made her to way to visit him in hospital.

Western Cape police said they had no record of the incident. His mom explained that she had been busy with the doctors and would open a case later on Wednesday.

The boy's sister said they were all shaken up.

"We are all very close to him. For our family it's very hard. We cannot believe what happened to him because we have seen his future in front of us."

She said the Heinz Park Primary pupil had dreams of making it big as a soccer player.

"He is a quiet boy, [someone who would be] in the house watching TV. He wasn't doing naughty stuff except for Guy Fawkes."

They had hope that he would pull through.

"We miss him already. We believe he is going to make it... that my brother is going to come back home to us."

News24 reported that groups of young people started their Guy Fawkes antics around 10:00 on Tuesday.

Incidents were reported in Tafelsig, Lavender Hill and Seawinds.

Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said people had been intimidated with paint, sticks and shoe polish.

Buses and a law enforcement vehicle were stoned.

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said poor attendance was reported at schools in Ravensmead, Mitchells Plain (Woodlands area), Lavender Hill and Capricorn.