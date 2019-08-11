Boy, 14, allegedly stabs mom to death in Cape Town

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Kuils River, Cape Town, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday.

News24 understands that the woman was his mother.

Those who knew her said in condolence messages on social media that she was a nurse and single parent who did her best to raise her sons.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said officers attended to a "complaint" in Elmarie Street, Kalkfontein, around 17:45 on Saturday.

"Upon arrival on the scene they found the 55-year-old victim laying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to her body," he said.

Officers immediately called paramedics, who later declared the woman dead.

Van Wyk said they don't know what circumstances led to the stabbing.

The teenaged boy was arrested and is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court soon.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can contact the Kuils River SAPS on 021 900 2800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

