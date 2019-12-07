 

Boy, 15, shot dead, teen girl injured in Delft

2019-12-07 18:35

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead and a 13-year-old girl injured in Delft, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 17:55 on the corners of Elands and Butsak streets in Leiden on Friday, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

EWN reported the teenagers had been walking to a shop when a vehicle pulled up and unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

Murder and attempted murder cases are being investigated.

At the end of last month, a policeman was robbed of his cellphone and shot dead while walking to his home in Delft South.

At the time, the police said unknown gunmen had driven up to Sergeant Thanduxolo Wiseman Stuma, 43, in the early hours of the morning, robbed him and fired a shot before fleeing.

In August, three people were killed and two injured after separate shootings in Delft which was one of 10 areas chosen for a joint operation involving the SA National Defence Force and police earlier in July.

