 

Boy, 2, shot dead in front of mother in suspected gang crossfire

2019-04-08 12:56

Ethan Van Diemen

(File, Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

(File, Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy after he was killed in the crossfire of alleged gang violence in Hanover Park over the weekend.

At around 21:35 on Friday, the child was shot while in the presence of his mother in Athwood Road in Hanover Park, police said. The mother was uninjured.

Police urged all persons with information regarding the incident to contact the authorities, as the suspects in the shooting have yet to be arrested.

This most recent killing of a young child is the latest tragedy in the ongoing epidemic of gang violence in the Western Cape.

On Saturday, police said they could not rule out the possibility that a shooting at a petrol station in Kenilworth, Cape Town on Saturday - in which an unidentified 46-year-old man was killed - was gang related.

Viral video

Video footage of the shooting went viral over the weekend, showing two gunmen approach the man's blue BMW while he was filling up.

Four men have been arrested following the incident.

Two weeks ago, another boy, 5, was shot three times and survived in another incident of suspected gang violence.

News24 previously reported that the 5-year-old child, along with a little girl and a 32-year-old man, was shot and injured in Syringa Street, Bonteheuwel on Sunday afternoon March, 24.

Three weeks prior, a 3-year-old died in hospital after being caught in crossfire in a shootout in Rylands, Cape Town, News24 previously reported.

In February of this year, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police heard testimony from residents living in gang-infested areas to determine how effective the police's anti-gang strategy is.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a dedicated Anti-Gang Unit in November 2018.

At the time, Police Minister Bheki Cele said in total the Anti-Gang Unit had made 119 arrests and at least 10 investigations had been opened for crimes related to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), adding that around 266 gang strongholds had also been infiltrated by the unit.

Cele was also reported by News24 as having stated that he spends most of his time and resources in the Western Cape because of the high prevalence of gang-related deaths in the province.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Mozambican finance minister should be extradited to US on fraud charges - SA court

50 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 33 baby turtles get a new lease on life
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R100 000 each for two winners 2019-04-07 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 