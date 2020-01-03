 

Boy, 4, drowns in lagoon on KZN south coast

2020-01-03 15:55

Kaveel Singh

(File Photo: Netcare 911)

A four-year-old boy has drowned in a lagoon at Scottburgh Main Beach, KwaZulu-Natal paramedic services said on Friday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident took place on Thursday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that bystanders found a 4-year-old male floating in the water. Lifeguards were alerted who, once on scene, started CPR."

He said that paramedics had initiated a full advanced life support resuscitation.

"Sadly, the patient's condition deteriorated, and he was declared deceased on the scene."

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man drowned at the Salt Rock beach, north of Durban, while a 10-year-old girl drowned at a public swimming pool in Westville the day before, on New Year's Day.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst on Thursday warned holidaymakers to be cautious when taking to the water this festive season.


durban  |  drownings
