Boy, 4, suffers serious burns after falling into tub of boiling water

What To Read Next

A 4-year-old boy from Plastic View informal settlement in Moreleta Park, Pretoria, is in a serious condition in hospital, where he is being treated for burns to his legs and buttocks after he fell into a tub of boiling water on Monday.

ER24 paramedics were alerted after the mother had taken the child to a nearby church and notified onsite security.

Health24: Burns

"Paramedics treated the boy and provided him with pain relief medication before he was transported to Steve Biko Provincial Hospital for further treatment," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.



Local authorities were notified of the incident.

ALSO READ: Child burnt after falling into hot water





KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter