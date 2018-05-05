 

Boy, 5, drowns in swimming pool after going with dad to work

2018-05-05 21:32

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

The swimming pool in which a 5-year-old drowned. (Crisis Medical)

A five-year-old boy drowned at a residence in Melrose Avenue in Durban on Saturday.

Crisis Medical spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said emergency services arrived at the home shortly before 13:00 to find the young boy in a state of cardiac arrest.

He said reports indicated that the child had been found unresponsive in the swimming pool.

"Several advanced life support interventions were administered as paramedics tried fervently for over an hour in an attempt to resuscitate the child, however the attempts were unsuccessful," he said.

Van Reenen said it was understood that the child accompanied his dad to work at the premises for the day.

The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

