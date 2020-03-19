Boy, 6, dies in Cape Town house fire

A six-year-old boy died in a house fire in Steenberg on Thursday morning.

According to the provincial police, it is still unclear what caused the fire that claimed the life of the child.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, confirmed that they responded to the scene in Symphony Avenue at 08:16.

When the Lakeside fire crew arrived, there were several formal and informal structures on fire, with one person reported to be missing.

Carelse said firefighting and search and rescue operations were conducted simultaneously and the body of a boy was recovered.

"A total of three formal dwellings and two informal structures were partially damaged, and two informal structures completely destroyed by the fire," Carelse confirmed.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said trauma counsellors were arranged for the boy's family.

The fire was extinguished at 09:35.

An inquest docket has been opened.