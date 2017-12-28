 

Boy, 7, and woman killed after rock smashes car on N2

2017-12-28 15:01

Mxolisi Mngadi

Car hit by rock on N2 in KZN (IPSS Rescue Facebook page)

Durban – A seven-year-old boy and a woman were killed when a rock was apparently thrown onto the car they had been travelling in on the N2 highway between Tongaat and Ballito, north of Durban, authorities said on Thursday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst alleged that the rock had been thrown from a nearby bridge on Wednesday night.

However, police said it was unclear whether it had been thrown, or if it fell.

"At this stage, police are investigating whether the rock was thrown or fell from the bridge," Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24.

Umhlali police are investigating, she said.

There were conflicting reports around the number of people in the car during the incident, and their relationship to each other.

It is understood that the occupants of the vehicle had been en route to Stanger.

