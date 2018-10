What To Read Next

A 7-year-old boy has been killed after he was hit by a car on the corner of Crossmoor Drive and Raffia Road in Chatsworth. (Rescue Care)

A 7-year-old boy was killed on Friday morning after he was hit by a car on the corner of Crossmoor Drive and Raffia Road in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident happened just after 07:00 when the child was on his way to school.

Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found the young boy in cardiac arrest.

He said advanced life support paramedics attempted to resuscitate the boy, however, he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

"The child had sustained multiple injuries," Jamieson said.

He said the police were on the scene and would be investigating the circumstances around the incident.

