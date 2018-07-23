Boy, 8, killed in Bellville fire, women injured after jumping from 3rd floor

An 8-year-old boy burnt to death and several people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Bellville on Monday, Cape Town fire and rescue services said.

Among the injured were one woman, a grandmother, a man and a baby.

Spokesperson Theo Lane said the women were injured after jumping from the third floor of the building.

One of the women is in a critical condition and has burns to 60% of her body. The other is being treated for possible spinal cord injuries.

"The grandmother had jumped with [the] baby but the baby is okay," he said.

The man, w ho did not jump, sustained leg injuries.

Lane said the fire on the third and fourth floor of the building was under control but has not yet been extinguished.

This is a developing story.

