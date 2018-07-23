 

Boy, 8, killed in Bellville fire, women injured after jumping from 3rd floor

2018-07-23 12:44

Jenna Etheridge

An 8-year-old boy burnt to death and several people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Bellville on Monday, Cape Town fire and rescue services said.

Among the injured were one woman, a grandmother, a man and a baby.

Spokesperson Theo Lane said the women were injured after jumping from the third floor of the building.

One of the women is in a critical condition and has burns to 60% of her body. The other is being treated for possible spinal cord injuries.

"The grandmother had jumped with [the] baby but the baby is okay," he said.

The man, who did not jump, sustained leg injuries.

Lane said the fire on the third and fourth floor of the building was under control but has not yet been extinguished.

This is a developing story.

An 8-year-old boy has burnt to death and several people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Bellville. (Supplied)

An 8-year-old boy has burnt to death and several people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Bellville. (Supplied)

An 8-year-old boy has burnt to death and several people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Bellville. (Supplied)


