A boy was killed on Tuesday after he fell from one train and was hit by a second near Maitland station, Cape Town, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation following the death of the 15-year-old child.

He is reportedly believed to have been a pupil as he was dressed in a uniform.

Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott said emergency medical services had responded and police had been on site to investigate.

“The operational impact was the closure of one line, with all northern trains from #3412 deviated via Ysterplaat until the investigation was wrapped up at 12:54 and the line vacated by SAPS.”

Scott said it was “tragic that such a young life should be lost so needlessly”, sending Metrorail’s condolences to the teenager’s family.