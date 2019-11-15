 

Boyfriend arrested for allegedly killing, burning missing 17-year-old girlfriend with tyres

2019-11-15 07:52

Riaan Grobler

Photo: Stock Image

Photo: Stock Image

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The boyfriend of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on November 8 has appeared before the Boschfontein Periodical Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday for her murder. 

Donald Dlamini, 22, is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before burning her body with tyres for two consecutive days.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, police received a complaint from Community Policing Forum (CPF) members on Tuesday that they had apprehended a man suspected of having information of the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing last Friday at Schoemansdal, Driekoppies Dam near Malelane.

ALSO READ: Boyfriend of murdered Clanwilliam teacher abandons bail application

"Police immediately rushed to the scene and, upon arrival, the suspect confessed to have stabbed the 17-year-old victim to death and then burnt her body with tyres for two consecutive days," Hlathi said. 

The man pointed out a place where he allegedly committed the deeds and her remains were found in the bush. 

Dlamini was taken into custody and the matter was postponed to November 21 for a formal bail application.

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, praised the CPF members who worked with the police in making sure that the perpetrator is arrested. 

Read more on:    mbombela  |  gender violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PODCAST | THE STORY: KZN on lockdown after tornado kills two

2019-11-15 07:02

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: KZN on lockdown after tornado kills two
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Modderdam 08:44 AM
Road name: Duinefontein Road

Cape Town 08:44 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Thursday 2019-11-14 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 