 

Boyfriend of Clanwilliam teacher in the dock for her murder

2019-10-30 13:08

Tammy Petersen

Allison Plaatjies was found dead in her flat on Sunday. Philip April, charged with her murder, appeared in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. (Facebook, Allison Plaatjies)

The boyfriend of murdered teacher Allison Plaatjies made his first appearance in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Philip April, 24, was arrested after Plaatjies was found dead in her Katjiepiering Street residence on Sunday evening.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said April was charged with murder, car theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The case was postponed to November 13 for a bail application.

Plaatjies, who taught at Sederberg Primary School, was stabbed multiple times and her throat was slit.

News24 understands that there was no sign of forced entry. Her car was not parked at home but was later found and booked in as evidence.

Allison Plaatjies with Philip April, who has been charged with her murder. (Facebook/Allison Plaatjies)

It is believed that April, a student, had been driving it at the time.

Plaatjies' Facebook profile is filled with photos of her with April. The pair appeared to have known each other for the past three years.

She captioned one of the pics "my love", while another read: "I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I'm with you".

Her mother Yvonne told Netwerk24 that the accused's mother phoned her on Sunday night shortly after 20:00, saying she had bad news about Plaatjies.

The woman reportedly told her that her daughter's body had been found in her flat.

Yvonne called her brother, who went to the Swellendam police station, where they phoned Clanwilliam police who confirmed her daughter's murder.

The family went to Clanwilliam on Monday but didn't get further information.

They returned to Swellendam that night to start making funeral arrangements, she told the publication.

