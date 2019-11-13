Boyfriend of murdered Clanwilliam teacher abandons bail application

Allison Plaatjies was found dead in her flat on Sunday. Philip April, charged with her murder, appeared in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. (Facebook, Allison Plaatjies)

The boyfriend of murdered teacher Allison Plaatjies on Wednesday abandoned his bid for bail when he appeared in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court.

Philip April will spend Christmas behind bars after the case against him was postponed to February 5 for further investigation.

The 24-year-old was arrested after Plaatjies - a teacher at Sederberg Primary School - was found dead in her Katjiepiering Street residence last month.

She had been stabbed multiple times and her throat was slit.

April was charged with murder, car theft and defeating the ends of justice.

No sign of forced entry had been found at her home. Her car was not parked there but was later found and booked in as evidence.

It is believed that April, a student, had been driving it at the time.

Billy Claasen, the executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, said April had appeared before a packed courtroom and welcomed his decision to not apply for bail.

"We will monitor this case and will leave no stone un-turned to see that there is justice for Allison Plaatjies and her family," he said.