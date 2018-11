What To Read Next

Family members and friends of Charmaine Erick are at a loss for words after the 21-year-old student was almost kidnapped in Rembrandt Park, north of Johannesburg. Watch. WATCH

Man suspected of trying to snatch child in Kimberley (SAPS)

A Northern Cape boy's quick thinking saved his friend from an alleged kidnapper, police said on Tuesday.

The 3-year-old and other children had been playing outside his home in Galeshewe, a township in Kimberley, recently when a stranger approached him, said Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

The man grabbed the boy and fled on foot.

Tawana said his playmate ran to the boy's mother to tell him what had happened.

READ: Young girl kidnapped during farm robbery found unharmed

The mother ran after the man and yelled at him. The man dropped the boy and fled.

Police have not yet tracked him down.

Anyone who has information can contact the investigating officer Sergeant Reginald Zephe on 072 575 2980 or 053 807 6161.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter