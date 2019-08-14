Brave Knysna woman saves family from being mugged on highway

A Knysna woman bravely stood up to a group of men who attempted to rob a stranded father and his three children on the N2 over the weekend.

Constance Pato (29), an employee at Oakhill School tuckshop in Kynsna, was on her way home from work when she witnessed a car accident on the N2.

As she got closer, she recognised the man in the car as a parent of pupils at the school. The man, Dirk, and his three children were waiting for assistance after their accident.

"I recognised Dirk from school and I knew I had to help him, especially because he was sitting there alone with his children and it's not safe," Constance tells YOU.

As she approached the family, she saw a group of men running towards them. They were trying to rob Dirk of his phone and wallet but the 29-year-old quickly stepped in and begged the thugs to leave.

"I began to argue with the men and they got quite aggressive," she said.

"I was afraid they were going to hurt me but I recognised a few of the men because they live in my area."

Constance then called for backup and her brother arrived shortly. After a heated exchange, he managed to convince the men to leave them alone.

Once the ordeal was over, Constance waited with the family until police arrived.

"I feel really good about helping this family, I know it was the right thing to do and I would definitely do it again."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter