Shocking CCTV video footage has emerged of a shooting at a Caltex Garage in Delft on Friday evening.



The footage shows a luxury black Jeep parked beside one of the pump stations, with the hose in the tank, while the petrol attendant cleans the window.



A man, wearing a green hoodie and grey and white top walks up to the vehicle with his hand in his pocket.



The driver appears to recognise the danger and tries to pull away as the man pulls out a firearm and starts shooting in through the passenger window. At least two shots are fired before the gun seems to jam and the attacker runs off, nearly tripping over the hose in the process.

As he flees an accomplice, wearing a dark hoodie and red pants, is seen taking the gun and re-cocking it. He then fires more rounds into the back of the vehicle as it drives off.



The entire incident is over within 10 seconds.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, confirmed the shooting, and said police had opened an attempted murder case.



She said the shooting had occurred on Friday evening at 18:18, and a 49-year-old woman had been shot and wounded.



Rwexana said the woman had been rushed to a medical facility for treatment.



Rwexana did not respond to queries relating to whether the attack had been gang related.



She did not respond to queries on whether the persons in the vehicle were related to alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.



"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. SAPS detectives are combing for clues to bring perpetrators to book," she said.



Booysen has been wounded in two separate shootings and targeted in others over several months.