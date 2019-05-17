 

Brazen thieves posing as lovers rob East London jewellery store

2019-05-17 11:28

Riaan Grobler

(iStock)

A brazen "couple" posing as lovers robbed a jewellery store in East London on Thursday. 

A branch of Browns Jewellers at the Hemingways Mall was caught off guard when the pair, who pretended to be looking for an engagement ring, pulled out guns and proceeded to rob the store of valuable jewels. 

According to police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi, the man and woman were joined by three more men who carried out the robbery. 

"They held staff members at gunpoint and loaded jewellery into bags before fleeing the scene," Mbi told News24. 

"No shots were fired and no one was injured."

Mbi said staff members were locked in the store room as the suspects looted the store. 

No one has been arrested, Mbi said. 

Browns' regional manager Mariska Orsmond confirmed the robbery. 

"It wasn't as bad as it may sound," Orsmond told News24. "No one got hurt and only a few pieces were stolen. We are currently doing a stock take so we don't have an estimate on the value of what was stolen." 

According to a report by Dispatch Live, the estimated value of the stolen jewellery is R2m.

Read more on:    east london  |  crime
