 

Break-in at popular countryside wedding venue

2019-06-29 14:46

Jenni Evans

(Archive)

(Archive)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people broke into a guest farm in Wellington popular for hosting weddings in the Western Cape and made off with three TVs, the province's police said on Saturday.

"The circumstances surrounding a housebreaking are under investigation following an incident at a business premises on the R45 in Wellington," said spokesperson Captain Andrè Traut. 

The incidents occurred on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. 

The guesthouse and popular wedding venue did not want to comment, except to say that the rooms were empty at the time and nobody was harmed. 

A video seen by News24 shows the men casually walking to the premises, with firearms, and then leaving in no rush, with their loot. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Forget about factions in ANC, watch the 'interest groups' say analysts

2019-06-29 14:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 