Break-in at popular countryside wedding venue

Three people broke into a guest farm in Wellington popular for hosting weddings in the Western Cape and made off with three TVs, the province's police said on Saturday.

"The circumstances surrounding a housebreaking are under investigation following an incident at a business premises on the R45 in Wellington," said spokesperson Captain Andrè Traut.

The incidents occurred on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

The guesthouse and popular wedding venue did not want to comment, except to say that the rooms were empty at the time and nobody was harmed.

A video seen by News24 shows the men casually walking to the premises, with firearms, and then leaving in no rush, with their loot.

