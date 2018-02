What To Read Next

Cape Town - One man was shot dead and another wounded during a shooting at the Langa taxi rank in Cape Town on Thursday morning.



Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said the shooting happened shortly after 08:00.

Traut said the attack was being investigated.

He said they had reason to believe that it was related to conflict regarding taxi routes.

No arrests have yet been made.

