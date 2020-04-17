 

BREAKING | 28 people died on SA roads during lockdown Easter

2020-04-17 09:07
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. (GCIS)

A total of 28 people, many of them pedestrians, were killed on South African roads during the Easter weekend, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Friday.

Travel during this year's Easter holiday period was significantly curtailed due to the national lockdown regulations.

Non-essential travel has been prohibited since 26 March when the lockdown started.

Mbalula said 11 motorists were arrested for drunk driving and one for speeding this month. Over 700 people were arrested for violating road traffic laws.

This is a developing story.

