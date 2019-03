KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a family of five was killed in a shooting in Montclair, south of Durban on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that a Durban magistrate, her court interpreter husband as well as their three children - all primary school pupils - were found dead in their home.



Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were alerted to a shooting at a residence in the area just after 15:00.



Officials are still on the scene.

Although the circumstances which led to the shooting were unknown, Zwane said one firearm was found next to the bodies.

More details to follow.